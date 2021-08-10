Brenden Wilkinson
Brenden Wilkinson is an Audit Manager in the Tampa Bay practice with more than five years of experience in public accounting, all with MHM. Brenden works with private companies in the auto dealership, construction, and distribution, and manufacturing industries, focusing on providing audit and assurance services including employee benefit plan audits. He is a CPA and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Science in accounting from the University of.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0