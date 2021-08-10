Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bill Robinson

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Robinson serves as LogMeIn’s Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for unifying the customer journey, unlocking the potential of the portfolio and helping to meet the company’s ambitious sales goals. In this newly created role, Bill will lead LogMeIn's Global Sales, Customer Experience, and Business Operations, providing these teams a single point of ownership and driving the unification of the customer experience.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logmein#Business Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessLight Reading

Charter promotes Robinson and Perlman

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced the promotions of Jodi Robinson to EVP, Digital Platforms and Jake Perlman to EVP, Software Development & IT. In her new role, Robinson will oversee the significant expansion of the Digital Platforms organization, which currently leads video product management, customer self-service platforms, the internal design agency, and the data platforms organization.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Amanda Brownfield to Lead Applied Insight as CEO

Private equity firm The Acacia Group has announced corporate leadership transitions designed to fuel the growth of Applied Insight, an Acacia company and cloud technology provider serving the U.S. government. Amanda Brownfield, an experienced leader in the federal technology sector, has been appointed CEO of Applied Insight. Dede Dascalu, former...
BusinessGenomeWeb

LightDeck Diagnostics: Nick Traggis, Robert Silverman, Chris Myatt

LightDeck Diagnostics, a point-of-care diagnostic developer, has appointed Nick Traggis as CEO; Chris Myatt as chief innovation officer; and Robert Silverman as executive chairman of the board. Traggis was formerly executive vice president of corporate development at LightDeck, and he replaces Myatt as CEO. Traggis and Myatt have collaborated for...
BusinessThe Drum

UNLIMITED appoints COO

Announced today, UNLIMITED announces the promotion of Ed Guest to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Previously Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Guest will report to the CEO of UNLIMITED, Tim Hassett. Effective immediately, Guest will partner with HR and UNLIMITED’s four divisions, Marketing, Digital, Insights & Analytics...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Former TD Ameritrade Exec Lands at FP Transitions

Scott Leak, former director of institutional sales at TD Ameritrade Institutional, has joined RIA consulting firm FP Transitions as a senior consultant. Leak will be working with Marcus Hagood, who leads the Equity Management Solutions team at FP Transitions. “At TD Ameritrade, I was a part of a solution that...
Jobssfcollege.edu

Robinson Financial Group Internship Opportunity

Overview: Robinson Financial Group is a local independent financial advisory firm that has over a decade of experience assisting clients build, balance, and preserve their wealth and legacy through retirement, investments, and insurance. RFG is seeking a part time intern to assist with daily office activities such as CRM updates, client interaction, marketing, and event management.
Businessmartechseries.com

Wibbets Inc Announces Strategic Changes

Wibbets Inc announces new cryptocurrency in progress and change in strategic focus. Wibbets Inc home of the world’s first ever pro privacy protection online tech shopping platform announces exploratory initiative to create a crypto coin as well as a strategic change in direction. The market potential has Wibbets CEO Jason Baudendistel intrigued.
Businessbizjournals

Salvador Hernandez Marin, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. Salvador Hernandez Marin has joined Marcum LLP as a director in the Assurance Services group of the Firm’s Houston, Texas, office. Mr. Hernandez has experience providing audit services to public and private multinational companies in a variety of industries. His areas of expertise include understanding of business processes, corporate governance, risk management, internal controls and regulatory compliance.
BusinessTimes Union

George Monroy Honored on Inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

MICO, Texas (PRWEB) August 14, 2021. George Monroy, CEO of Monroy IT Services, is among the honorees on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a wide spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.
St. Louis American

Experience on Demand names Jackson talent management practice leader

​Lorie Jackson is the new talent management practice leader for Experience on Demand – St. Louis. Jackson is a seasoned HR professional with over 30 years of experience in human resources management and operations with both for-profit and non-profit organizations. She is a visionary leader with the ability to flex between a wide range of strategic duties and tactical responsibilities, including, but not limited to driving people strategy, workforce planning, talent management, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, payroll, benefits and compensation, training and development, performance management, and managing in union environments. Prior to consulting Jackson served as a self-directed and driven human resources leader. Jackson’s held corporate positions in diverse industries. As a member of the executive team, Jackson contributed directly to long and short-term strategic objectives of the organizations, partnering with business unit leaders to develop and deliver strategic human resources solutions to achieve unit goals.
Economybizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
Softwareaithority.com

Clearlake Capital Completes Strategic Equity Investment In RSA

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. announced that it has completed its strategic equity investment in RSA Security LLC. RSA is a global provider of mission critical cybersecurity software and governance risk and compliance management software solutions to enterprises, including 90% of Fortune 100 organizations. With this investment, Clearlake becomes an equal partner with Symphony Technology Group, which initially acquired the business in 2020 alongside Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board from Dell Technologies. Ontario Teachers’ remains a significant minority shareholder. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessbizjournals

Hard Rock International taps Panama Jack CEO for senior VP role

Hard Rock has appointed an executive who brings experience from Panama Jack, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Brothers to drive brand exposure and customer reach. Kimberly Manna will serve as senior vice president of retail and licensing for the entertainment company, which has more than 240 venues in 68 countries, including owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, “rock shops,” live performance venues and cafes.
Businessai-cio.com

Investment Management Corp. of Ontario Taps Rossitsa Stoyanova as CIO

The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) has named Rossitsa Stoyanova as its chief investment officer to oversee the firm’s C$73.3 billion (US$58.5 billion) in assets under management (AUM) and lead its senior investment team. She will succeed CIO Jean Michel, who is leaving the firm Sept. 10 after a little more than three years in the position to pursue other opportunities.
Chicago, ILbizjournals

RubinBrown acquires Chicago-based consulting firm Liberty Technology Advisors

RubinBrown LLP said Friday it's acquiring Liberty Consulting Services, a Chicago-based technology and software consulting business. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The deal is effective Aug. 16, officials said. St. Louis-based RubinBrown, the St. Louis region's largest accounting firm with 192 local CPAS, also is the nation's 42nd-largest accounting...
Businessbizjournals

Local distilling company details $49M expansion plan

This company first opened a facility in the area in 2018 and has already expanded it once before. The latest expansion will create 50 jobs. Market Insights: Commercial Real Estate-Virtual Event. Join us as our panel of commercial real estate experts discuss the state of commercial real estate in the...
Camarillo, CAmassachusettsnewswire.com

Integrity Bio, Inc. sold to Curia – formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Integrity Bio, Inc., a privately held formulation and fill-finish organization headquartered in Camarillo, California, was sold to Curia (formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and leading global provider of advanced contract research, development, and manufacturing solutions. KROST, a Los Angeles-based firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Integrity Bio in the transaction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy