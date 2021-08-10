Gregory Cross
Senior Vice President / Commercial Loan Officer at Winter Park National Bank. Greg Cross has joined Winter Park National Bank as SVP / Commercial Loan Officer. Greg has 20 years of commercial real estate experience working in both appraisal and banking industries, most recently with IBERIABANK First Horizon. He is very active in the community as a current Director of NAIOP’s Central Florida Chapter, and mentors graduating students of the College of Real Estate at UCF, his alma mater. His experience and community contacts will be a tremendous asset to the Bank.www.bizjournals.com
