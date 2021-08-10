Vernon W. Hegwood, P.E.
Partner, Division Manager Public Infrastructure at Costello Inc. EDUCATION: Texas A&M University - College Station (College Station, TX) Vernon W. Hegwood, P.E. is now the Public Infrastructure Division Manager at Costello, Inc. He assembles and oversees teams that plan, execute, and deliver public infrastructure. With over 25 years of industry experience, Mr. Hegwood brings knowledge in all phases of the project lifecycle. From concept and funding to design and construction completion, he provides innovative solutions, proactive management, and commitment to ensure value and success for his clients.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0