Vernon W. Hegwood, P.E.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartner, Division Manager Public Infrastructure at Costello Inc. EDUCATION: Texas A&M University - College Station (College Station, TX) Vernon W. Hegwood, P.E. is now the Public Infrastructure Division Manager at Costello, Inc. He assembles and oversees teams that plan, execute, and deliver public infrastructure. With over 25 years of industry experience, Mr. Hegwood brings knowledge in all phases of the project lifecycle. From concept and funding to design and construction completion, he provides innovative solutions, proactive management, and commitment to ensure value and success for his clients.

NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Businessbizjournals

Guy Humphrey, P.E.

Division Manager Land Development at Costello Inc. EDUCATION: Texas A&M University - College Station (College Station, TX) Guy Humphrey, P.E. is now Land Development Division Manager at Costello, Inc. Guy has 15 years of engineering experience, focusing on residential land development and municipal utility districts. He has specialized in fast-paced, high-volume, master-planned communities, enjoying the challenge of delivering quality projects to his clients that are in line with their budget and deadline.
Businessbizjournals

Salvador Hernandez Marin, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. Salvador Hernandez Marin has joined Marcum LLP as a director in the Assurance Services group of the Firm’s Houston, Texas, office. Mr. Hernandez has experience providing audit services to public and private multinational companies in a variety of industries. His areas of expertise include understanding of business processes, corporate governance, risk management, internal controls and regulatory compliance.
Businessbizjournals

Derek Baalbergen, P.E.

With over 20 years of experience in the civil engineering industry, Chastain-Skillman, Inc. (CSI) is proud to welcome Derek Baalbergen, PE to the team. Derek’s design expertise includes site layout, grading and storm sewer drainage, stormwater quality and detention, and water/wastewater systems. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Derek now resides in Franklin, TN and has joined our Civil Engineering group as a Senior Project Manager serving the Greater Nashville region.
Denton, TXunt.edu

Vernon College, Wright Library

Located in Vernon, Texas, Vernon College is an accredited, comprehensive community college offering academic, career and technical education programs as well as community classes to prepare students for employment or for successful transfer to a four-year college or university. Vernon is the county seat of Wilbarger County and located 50...
Educationbizjournals

M&J Wilkow lands charter school at Penn Center East

Life Male STEAM Academy will open a new 28,573-square-foot charter school in Building 7 at Penn Center East, according to an announcement by JLL, which represents the Wilkins Township complex. The new school will join the new headquarters of Life Male Steam Academy also located in the building at Penn...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

UT professor awarded $3.2 million to advance algae biofuel technology

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded the University of Toledo a $3.2 million grant to build on research that efficiently captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to grow algae. The federal grant will be used to advance chemical engineering professor Sridhar Viamajala’s research and bring the technology he and his...
CharitiesMining Journal

Scholarship offered with Tech-Act

SUNNYVALE, Cal. — Tech-Act announced it is offering $500 scholarship program for undergraduate or graduate students. It said the scholarship program objectives are to encourage students with the passion to learn latest and upcoming technology and provide economical assistance to students. The Tech-Act Scholarship Committee,, composed of expert faculties and...
Economybizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
Charlotte, NCgroundbreakcarolinas.com

Stewart Promotes Trina Agnello, P.E., to Assistant Manager of Structural Engineering

RALEIGH, N.C. – Stewart, an interdisciplinary design, engineering and planning firm, announced it has promoted Trina Agnello, P.E., to assistant manager of structural engineering. “In addition to leading high-profile projects throughout Charlotte and beyond, Trina is an active mentor among our team members and an advocate for the industry overall....
Businessbizjournals

Google has a new top executive in Austin

Nuha Elkhiamy recently became the top executive in Austin for Google LLC, an increasingly influential employer in the Texas capital. Elkhiamy was named the search engine company's site lead in Austin after more than two years at the company, the Austin American-Statesman reported. She took over the position from Peter Norwood.
Chicago, ILbizjournals

RubinBrown acquires Chicago-based consulting firm Liberty Technology Advisors

RubinBrown LLP said Friday it's acquiring Liberty Consulting Services, a Chicago-based technology and software consulting business. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The deal is effective Aug. 16, officials said. St. Louis-based RubinBrown, the St. Louis region's largest accounting firm with 192 local CPAS, also is the nation's 42nd-largest accounting...
Madison, WIedgewood.edu

Wingra Weekly Announcements (Students)

Below you will find information regarding the upcoming Mock Interview and Career Mixer. We encourage all students to attend at lease one of these events this Fall so you can start on the ground running as you navigate your experience and career growth!. Virtual Mock Interviews | Friday, September 17th...
EducationELON University

Sign Up for a Career Education and Exploration (CAE) Course

Need help in finding internships and jobs – and making sure that your resume and cover letter are top-notch? Do you know how to put your best foot forward in an interview situation? Or concerned that you don’t know how to manage your finances once you are on your own?
Economybizjournals

Industrial Design Board to consider incentives for Hoffman Media project

A Birmingham company is requesting incentives for a $7.15 million corporate relocation project. The city of Birmingham Industrial Development Board will vote on Monday, Aug. 16 on a request for incentives for Hoffman Media. According to the IDB agenda, the company has put in a request to abate noneducational ad...
Neosho County, KSChanute Tribune

NCCC secures $1.3 million donation for Tech-Ed Center

Neosho County Community College has received a $1.3 million gift for its Technical Education Center, the school announced Thursday. The sizable donation was made by Mike and CeCe Mitchell. Due to the Mitchells’ generosity, the tech-ed center will be renamed as Mitchell Career and Technology Center. The renaming of the...
CharitiesSFGate

The Open Library Foundation Adds Three Board Members

New Board Members Bring a Variety of Experiences to the Open Library Foundation. The Open Library Foundation has named three new members to its Board. The Foundation Leadership represents institutions, library vendors and services providers from around the globe. The new Board Members are Agnese Galeffi, from the Library System of Sapienza University in Rome, Italy; Nancy Kirkpatrick, the Executive Director and CEO of OhioNet; and Liu (Keven) Wei, the Deputy Director of Shanghai Library and Institute of Scientific and Technological Information of Shanghai.
Rochester, NYinforms.org

Visiting faculty position in Operations Management at Simon Business School, University of Rochester

We are seeking candidates for a 1 to 2-year visiting faculty position in Operations Management beginning Fall 2021. Candidates at all levels will be considered. The successful applicant should have a Ph.D. or A.B.D in operations management, operations research, industrial engineering or related field. We seek candidates who can teach Supply Chain Analytics, Service Operations or other Operations Analytics oriented courses and who are interested in research collaboration with Operations Management faculty. The Simon School's generous research support provides many opportunities for conducting interdisciplinary research. Salary is highly competitive.

