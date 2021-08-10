Cancel
Economy

Meredith Hammock

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatson Sloane welcomes Meredith Hammock as an Associate attorney in the firm’s Corporate Finance and Real Estate practice groups. Prior to Watson Sloane, Meredith provided tax related consulting services at one of the world’s largest accounting firms, focusing primarily on state and local income/franchise and indirect tax matters. Based out of Watson Sloane’s Tampa office, Meredith will continue to represent clients locally and throughout the state.

