Economy

People on the Move

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President and Chief Development Officer, Boston Medical Center at Boston Medical Center Corporation. Justin Williams has been named Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Boston Medical Center (BMC), overseeing philanthropy at New England’s largest safety net hospital. Williams has served as interim Chief Development Officer since November 2020. Williams joined BMC in 2013 and rose through the ranks in a number of roles focused on fostering corporate partnerships and new streams of philanthropic revenue. “Since taking over the role of Interim Chief Development Officer, Justin has demonstrated the talent, qualities and commitment needed to continue to lead the department and evolve our philanthropic program to the next level,” said Kate Walsh, President and CEO of Boston Medical Center. “Justin is passionate about the impact that our philanthropic efforts have on the patients and communities we serve, and with the continued support of our community partners, we have the ability to transform our patients’ lives.”

