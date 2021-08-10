Derrick Bigham

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDerrick Bigham has moved to Burns & McDonnell’s Orlando office as a section manager in the Networks, Integration & Automation department. Derrick will lead electrical distribution growth efforts managing the design and construction of utility networks using innovative technologies to enhance the client’s experience. With more than seven years of experience, Derrick has worked on many projects designing SCADA and LAN systems to leading technical resource and engineering design efforts.

