Leah Harsfield

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Bootstrapping your startup means growing your business with little or no venture capital or outside investment. It means relying on your own savings and business revenue to operate and grow. We started off Laumière Gourmet Fruits as a bootstrapped firm and it has been definitely difficult, but it’s been worth it. Creating a bootstrapped business challenges you to focus extensively on business plans and get you to generate revenue as soon as possible. One common factor you will see is that successful bootstrapped companies have a business plan that generates cash as quickly as possible. With no cash inflow, a bootstrapped firm will burn the reserves before gaining any real traction. That’s really important to focus on early on.