Cover picture for the articlePrincipal and Director of Leasing, National Development at National Development. National Development has named Leah Harsfield a Principal of the firm. Leah joins the senior leadership team while continuing as Director of Leasing for commercial properties. Leah joined ND in 2013 and has participated in the successful lease-up of many retail, office, life science, and industrial projects, identifying industry trends, and managing tenant relationships. As Principal, Leah continues to play a leadership role with the asset management team and additional firm-wide initiatives.

