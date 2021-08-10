People on the Move
Chanda Horne is a Partner and Team Leader for Withum’s Sports and Entertainment Team based out of Orlando. Chanda has over 20 years of professional accounting experience. She specializes in tax compliance and advisory in the industries of Sports and Entertainment, Consumer Products, Hospitality, and Real Estate. In addition, she has spent much of her career providing business management services to High Net Worth Individuals, including athletes and entertainers.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0