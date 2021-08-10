Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanda Horne is a Partner and Team Leader for Withum’s Sports and Entertainment Team based out of Orlando. Chanda has over 20 years of professional accounting experience. She specializes in tax compliance and advisory in the industries of Sports and Entertainment, Consumer Products, Hospitality, and Real Estate. In addition, she has spent much of her career providing business management services to High Net Worth Individuals, including athletes and entertainers.

MLS

Real Estate Assistant - SD Properties

If you are looking to get into all aspects of the real estate business this will be a good position for you. Our company is currently buying and selling Real Estate, managing rental properties, and renovating units to flip. I am looking for a real estate assistant that can assist us in all aspects of this business. I will be looking for someone to help with the following. Marketing- Managing client database and follow-up. You will need some experience with CRM's. Transaction coordinator- Managing each real estate transaction from start to finish including data entry into the MLS. Managing Projects. We will need help managing remodels. This will be a part-time position and I will pay 3% of gross commissions + 15 dollars an hour. You will need your real estate license or be willing to get it.
Economy

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
Real Estate

Proptech Changing the Face of Real Estate?

Proptech applications are swiftly growing in real estate as the industry looks to implement a new generation of innovation to simplify processes and create a competitive advantage. The Urban Land Institute, in partnership with Goodwin, recently released a report—Proptech: Changing the Way Real Estate Is Done—to help the industry understand how companies are integrating this technology and how it will impact business functions.
Business

Local distilling company details $49M expansion plan

This company first opened a facility in the area in 2018 and has already expanded it once before. The latest expansion will create 50 jobs. Market Insights: Commercial Real Estate-Virtual Event. Join us as our panel of commercial real estate experts discuss the state of commercial real estate in the...
Colleges

The value of sourcing candidates through university partnerships

Many organizations are looking to gain a competitive edge in the market. Attaining that edge may involve steps such as reducing costs, developing a new product or service, improving operations, or identifying something they can tout as a core competency. One area that can have a multiplying effect is partnering with a university. A business that does this has a sophisticated way of looking at growth, development and the establishment of future dividends for the long-term health of the business.
Edison, NJ

Edison Partners sells Bento for Business to U.S. Bank

Edison Partners said it exited payments management software provider Bento for Business, selling the Chicago-based company to U.S. Bank and posting a 60% internal rate of return on its investment. Bento helps small and mid-sized businesses control monthly expenses and improve cash flow through a card-based digital spend management platform....
Business

Best Places to Work Honoree: Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises

An office equipment supplier with a Dayton sales office is one of the region's best employers. Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises is a 2021 Best Places to Work honoree in the Micro Business category. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, and provides process automation for companies in the digital imaging industry and...
Dallas, TX

AT&T requiring vaccinations for managers, masking for employees indoors

AT&T rolled out new steps around masks and vaccinations as the challenges around the pandemic rise. The Dallas telecommunications provider is implementing the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, who work locations in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19, according to a company statement. That means employees need to wear a face covering indoors, unless alone in an office or an enclosed area.
Vienna, VA

Ask an Advisor: About Real Estate

I think a better question to ask is “Is it a good time in my life to buy a house?” buying a home is a huge investment and it is important to not rush into the decision. Interest rates are very low right now which is great for home buyers, but there are other things to consider.
Real Estate

Mistakes New Investors Should Avoid with a Turnkey Rental Property

Turnkey rentals are one of the easiest ways to get into real estate investing. Turnkey rentals have high appeal to investors because of the passive income with a decent return on the investment. These are typically single-family houses or duplexes that are rented to long-term tenants. The investor purchases the rental, but it is operated by a professional property management company. Many times, the investor purchases the property directly from the management company with a long-term tenant already in place. It’s a no hassles investment model.
Economy

LAST CALL: Seeking the Charlotte area's rising innovators for Inno Under 25

Some people get the entrepreneurial itch early in life or come up with a groundbreaking idea before getting a career off the ground. To highlight some of the region's youngest entrepreneurs and technologists, Charlotte Inno compiles a list each year of promising and accomplished techies in the city’s startup scene.
Markets

The Lazy Warren Buffett Model for Passive Income

Warren Buffett once said that there was no premium for complexity. In other words, you don’t need a complicated, stressful strategy to make money. Often, the easiest option is the best way to create wealth or passive income. With that in mind, here’s an easy, lazy way to replicate Warren...
Stocks

USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 1,441 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

