Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nueces County, TX

Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District COVID-19 Briefing

Posted by 
Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 6 days ago

When: Wednesday, August 11, at 4:00 P.M.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers

1201 Leopard Street

Who: Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales

Annette Rodriguez, Public Health Director

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will have a joint news conference to brief the public on the COVID-19 pandemic beginning at 4:00 P.M. rather than the normal 5:00 P.M. time to avoid a schedule conflict with the Budget Community Input Session.

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99

This is not a public gathering.

For more information, media representatives can contact Senior PIO Amy Gazin at 361-826-1655 or by email at amyg2@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

131
Followers
631
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Corpus Christi, TX
Coronavirus
Nueces County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nueces County Public#Spectrum Channel 1300#Grande Channel 20#At T Uverse Channel 99
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy