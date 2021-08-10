District 2 Public Input Meeting for City of Corpus Christi’s FY 2022 Proposed Budget Will Be Virtual

When: Wednesday, August 11, 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

What: District 2 Public Input Meeting

Where: Will Be Virtual

Who: Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo

Ben Molina, District 2 Council Member

Peter Zanoni, City Manager

Office of Management and Budget Staff

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi is offering five public input sessions to receive community feedback on the Proposed FY 2022 Budget that was presented to City Council on Tuesday, July 27 by the City Manager. An input session will be held for each City Council District. The District 1 session was held Monday. The second session will be for District 2 on Wednesday, August 11, at 6 P.M.

Due to COVID-19, the budget input sessions will be transitioned from in-person to a Webex virtual input form. There will be various formats for citizens to participate and ask questions.

“I look forward to engaging with the community as we work towards completing our budget. Public input is very important and highly encouraged,” District 2 Council Member Ben Molina said.

At each input session, the Mayor, respective District Council Member, At-Large Council Members, City Manager Peter Zanoni, and City staff will be in attendance virtually. The agenda will include a brief presentation along with a short budget video. The Mayor, Council Members, City Manager, and staff will then be available to answer questions submitted from residents regarding the Proposed 2022 Budget.

Residents can view any or all of the input sessions virtually. Use the interactive map to find your district. https://www.cctexas.com/council-members.

During any of the meetings, citizens can engage by connecting to the following:

Facebook: @citygov

Questions will be collected from comments.

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

Questions will be collected from comments.

CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99

Questions will be collected by calling 361-826-CITY (2489).

Questions can be submitted using the online form.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.