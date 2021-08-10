Cancel
West Whiteland Township, PA

Theft/Fraud

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

The West Whiteland Township Police Department is currently investigating a theft/fraud that occurred on July 28th, 2021. The pictured male and female suspects stole the victim’s credit cards from the vehicle at Exton Park. These two suspects used the stolen credit cards at the Home Depot in Downingtown, PA and Target in Uwchlan Township. The total loss was valued at $7,179.68 U.S.C.. Anyone with information or any agency who may be investigating similar crimes involving the same suspects, is asked to contact Detective Anthony DeLuise at adeluise@westwhiteland.org or 484-875-6023.

chester.crimewatchpa.com

