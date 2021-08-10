Cancel
Long Beach Township, NJ

COVID-19 cases stemming from Long Beach Island nightclub teen nights rise to 29

By Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEACH HAVEN — Local nightclub teen nights have contributed to at least 29 COVID-19 cases, up from 11 last week, the Long Beach Island Health Department said Monday. According to the Health Department, there also have been other cases not included in that number due to “out-of-state or reporting limits.” There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, but reported symptoms have ranged from mild to more significant.

