French giants launch bid for Swiss international

It’s no secret that Liverpool’s transfer market funds are limited and players signed depends on the outgoings. After former LFC target Donyell Malen signed with Borussia Dortmund, it was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that the only way Liverpool would sign an attacker is if they sold Shaqiri and Origi.

Although nothing seems concrete about Origi’s departure, Shaqiri seems more than set to leave after admitting he was looking for a new challenge this summer.

The Swiss international has been receiving a lot of interest from several clubs these past few weeks including the likes of Lazio and Napoli, but the only team to come knocking with an offer thus far has been Ligue 1’s Olympique de Lyon.

According to James Pearce, Lyon joined the chase for the winger, but both clubs are currently far apart in terms of valuations.

With the Reds having the option to extend Shaqiri’s contract by another year, he’s under contract until summer 2023, which leads to the club holding out for a £12million offer.

To make things even more interesting, it had been rumoured that LFC were interested in a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

According to David Maddock, Jurgen Klopp’s team has been tracking the French international since before he got into the Lyon first team.

It is no secret that Klopp has a love for versatile players, and Aouar fits that bill as he can play in the front three or in midfield, which would definitely appeal to the Merseyside manager as there are gaps in said positions in the squad currently.

With both players looking for a move away from their clubs and with both clubs interested in each other’s player, don’t be surprised if you see both deals happening by the end of the transfer market.