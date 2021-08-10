Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

French giants launch bid for Swiss international

By José Díaz
Posted by 
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZMjp_0bNVzPb600

It’s no secret that Liverpool’s transfer market funds are limited and players signed depends on the outgoings. After former LFC target Donyell Malen signed with Borussia Dortmund, it was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that the only way Liverpool would sign an attacker is if they sold Shaqiri and Origi.

Although nothing seems concrete about Origi’s departure, Shaqiri seems more than set to leave after admitting he was looking for a new challenge this summer.

The Swiss international has been receiving a lot of interest from several clubs these past few weeks including the likes of Lazio and Napoli, but the only team to come knocking with an offer thus far has been Ligue 1’s Olympique de Lyon.

According to James Pearce, Lyon joined the chase for the winger, but both clubs are currently far apart in terms of valuations.

With the Reds having the option to extend Shaqiri’s contract by another year, he’s under contract until summer 2023, which leads to the club holding out for a £12million offer.

To make things even more interesting, it had been rumoured that LFC were interested in a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

According to David Maddock, Jurgen Klopp’s team has been tracking the French international since before he got into the Lyon first team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdJKO_0bNVzPb600
(Romain Biard / Isports / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

It is no secret that Klopp has a love for versatile players, and Aouar fits that bill as he can play in the front three or in midfield, which would definitely appeal to the Merseyside manager as there are gaps in said positions in the squad currently.

With both players looking for a move away from their clubs and with both clubs interested in each other’s player, don’t be surprised if you see both deals happening by the end of the transfer market.

Comments / 0

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
101
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Pearce
Person
Donyell Malen
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Giants#Reds#Borussia Dortmund#French#Swiss#Ligue 1#Merseyside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich will be in contention for Erling Haaland next summer

Before the start of the summer transfer window, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was attracting a lot of interest from top clubs across Europe. Bayern Munich had consistently insisted that they will not be making a move for the Norwegian striker. As the summer has progressed, Chelsea showed the strongest...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves in Traore contract talks as Leeds launching bid

Wolves have opened talks with Adama Traore about a new contract. The Spain international is a target for Leeds United and Liverpool this summer. Wolves are reluctant to sell and Goal says attempts have been made to open talks about a new deal with Traore's minders. For the moment, the...
SoccerESPN

Strengthened PSG begins bid to wrestle back French title

PARIS --  Paris Saint-Germain has recruited strongly as it bids to wrestle back the league title it lost to Lille in one of the biggest upsets in French soccer history. Cash-rich PSG didnt even need to spend big this time, since it acquired Italys star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool launching bid for Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool are launching a bid for Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma. Transfer specialist Erkrem Konur reports Liverpool are to open talks with Bournemouth for Danjuma. The Dutchman enjoyed a strong season last term as the Cherries narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League. His performances have not gone unnoticed...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan to launch bid for Man Utd attacker Martial

Inter Milan are launching a bid for Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial. The Mirror says Inter have targeted United striker Martial to replace Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A champions are resigned to losing former United, Everton and West Brom hit-man Lukaku after his old club offered to meet Inter's...
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan launch bid for Bordeaux midfielder Yacine Adli

AC Milan have launched a bid for Bordeaux midfielder Yacine Adli. L'Equipe says Milan have made a formal offer to Bordeaux for Adli worth €10m. He went through the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy and made the €5.5m transfer to Bordeaux in January 2019. Adli is a France U20 international and...
Premier League90min.com

Lyon launch bid for Xherdan Shaqiri

Lyon have reached out to Liverpool to discuss a potential deal for fringe winger Xherdan Shaqiri. Jurgen Klopp is looking for new attacking reinforcements this summer but has been told he must sell players before they can buy new ones, so lesser-used forwards like Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are all on the chopping block.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup for Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt

Marco Rose takes charge of his first Bundesliga game as Borussia Dortmund head coach this weekend, as the Black and Yellows go up against Eintracht Frankfurt. The 2021/22 Bundesliga season is finally upon us, and we could be in for a fascinating clash on matchday one as Borussia Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt. Marco Rose’s side began their season with a 3-0 win over SV Wehen Wiesbaden last weekend. But the Eagles will no doubt offer a much tougher test.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Does Ben Woodburn still have a future at Anfield?

The 21-year-old has had an interesting career so far. Ben Woodburn joined the Liverpool academy at the age of seven and 10 years later made his senior debut in the Premier League in a 2-0 win against Sunderland on November 26th, 2016, making him the third-youngest player in history to play for the club.
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Premier League giants ready to launch a huge bid for £150m Tottenham superstar

Manchester City ready to offer €150m to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are ready to break the bank and sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer. While Tottenham have been adamant about not letting the player leave, an offer in the range of £150million could tempt chairman Daniel Levy to let go of the player. While Manchester City are ready to cough up the money, they are currently preparing a bid in the range of €150million (£127million). Fabrizio Romano’s entire tweet read:
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Norwich selection plans

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are likely to be available to start Liverpool's Premier League opener at Norwich City if called upon. The centre-backs continued their respective returns from long-term injury during the Reds’ final pre-season friendlies, with Van Dijk playing around 70 minutes against Athletic Club and Gomez completing an hour versus CA Osasuna.

Comments / 0

Community Policy