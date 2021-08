Earlier this week, Google let the cat out of the bag on the designs for its forthcoming flagships, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In the "leaks," we got to see the stunning new designs, learned about Google's new custom Tensor SOC, and perhaps most importantly, we got to see the pretty new colors! Okay, I'm joking a bit, but I'd wager that many of you are going to pick which Pixel 6 you want at least in part based on the available colors, right?