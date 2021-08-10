Senate passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package
The U.S. Senate today passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges, rail, and transit systems. The final vote on the bipartisan bill—dubbed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act—was 69-30. The legislation will now move to the House of Representatives, which is not expected to take up the bill until the fall. According to the New York Times, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of the House have indicated they will not vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate passes a separate $3.5 trillion package through the budget reconciliation process.www.roadsbridges.com
Comments / 1