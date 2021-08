According to one website the list of the best public high schools is dominated by schools in the St. Louis region of the state as opposed to the Kansas City area of the state. The website usnews.com has an official ranking of the top public high schools in the United States, and you can break it down state by state to take a look at what they consider to be the best high schools in each state (click here to see the Illinois ranking) so lets take a look at the top 10 high schools they ranked in the state of Missouri.