Washoe County, NV

WCDA Public OIS Reporting

washoecounty.us
 6 days ago

Report Released by Washoe County District Attorney Detailing August 8, 2018 Officer Involved Shooting Incident and Related Criminal Prosecutions of Joseph Elias Richards. Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has determined that the August 8, 2018 Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) of Joseph Elias Richards, age 43 from Reno, by Sparks Police Department (SPD) Detective Christopher Bare was justified under Nevada law. At the time of the shooting, Richards was under investigation for child sexual abuse. During arrest, Richards armed himself with a knife and was shot after refusing commands to drop the weapon and charging at Detective Bare. Richards survived the shooting and was ultimately charged and convicted on sexual assault and lewdness charges, as well as a deadly weapon assault charge for the attack on Detective Bare. During Richards’ interview, he claimed the circumstance of facing arrest on sexual assault charges prompted him to arm himself with the knife and force police to shoot him and end his life.

www.washoecounty.us

Comments / 0

#Ois#Child Molestation#Shooting#Wcda Public Ois#Office#Sexual Assault Of A Child#Sparks Police Departments#Spd
