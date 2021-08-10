Android 12 Beta 3.1 Includes 'Ongoing Call' Chip and New Notifications

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is the last step for turning a Mac mini or a docked MacBook into the new M1 iMac. With an iPhone or iPad, Touch ID and Face ID have long made it easy to avoid tapping in your password every time you want to log in, buy something, or otherwise authenticate yourself. Next, Touch ID came to MacBooks, leaving only Apple’s desktop Macs without biometric authentication. That changed with the 2021 M1 iMac, which ships with a new version of Apple’s excellent Magic Keyboard, putting a little Touch ID button up at the top right corner. Now, that same keyboard is available to buy separately, in two sizes. I bought the big one.