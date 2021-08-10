Cancel
Android 12 Beta 3.1 Includes 'Ongoing Call' Chip and New Notifications

Cover picture for the articleThe current Android 12 beta is rolling out a redesign to its notifications and Quick Settings, as well as an “ongoing call” notice in the Phone app. The notice, or "chip," as it’s being referred to, is a pill-shaped sign that appears at the top of a phone’s display during a call. The differently colored chip has a phone icon on it with the time displayed alongside it to indicate the length of the current call.

