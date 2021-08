JACKSON, Wyo. — Before its regular meeting tomorrow, the Jackson Town Council will hold a Special Workshop to provide updates on several topics of high community interest. The Special Workshop will begin at 2 p.m. The Department Director will provide updates from the Community Development, Finance, Housing, and Parks & Rec departments. Next, Pathways Coordinator Brian Schilling will continue to lead a discussion about Bike Lane Connectivity with a particular focus on linking pathways through Town. After that, Public Works, Director Floren Poliseo and Community Development Director, Tyler Sinclair will present Sewer and Water Policy Consideration regarding water connection requests outside of the Town and existing contracted service areas.