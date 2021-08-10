Cancel
Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar Lip Balm Might Be The Top Freebie At This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

By Nick Cooper
Maybe you've snagged one of these before, or maybe you didn't even know it was a tradition. Every year, the Star Tribune gives out lip balm at their booth during the Minnesota State Fair. They've had a large variety of different "flavors" over the years, but this one might just be the best one ever!

