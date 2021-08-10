MBS Day Ahead: Yes, It Could Always be THE Bounce
Bonds are still in the process of trying to find a ceiling after embarking on a decisive uptrend that began in the middle of last week and accelerated after Friday's NFP beat. In addition to Treasury auctions this week, the bond market is also digesting a very big slate of corporate bond issuance which puts upward pressure on yields, all other things being equal. We need to get through the Treasury auctions (Tue-Thu) before having a clearer sense of where the new ceiling might be.www.mortgagenewsdaily.com
Comments / 0