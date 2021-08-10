Get 50% OFF Transient Shaper and Formant Filter plugins by Kilohearts

ADSR Sounds is offering a 50% discount on two of Kilohearts snapin plugin for Windows and Mac, the Transient Shaper and Formant Filter. Using a compressor is the most common way of adjusting the dynamics of a sound, but sometimes this can be a bit cumbersome. This is where Transient Shaper shines, giving you very direct control over the character of both the attack and sustaining sections of the sound in a way that’s simple to understand and tweak.