Get 50% OFF Transient Shaper and Formant Filter plugins by Kilohearts

rekkerd.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADSR Sounds is offering a 50% discount on two of Kilohearts snapin plugin for Windows and Mac, the Transient Shaper and Formant Filter. Using a compressor is the most common way of adjusting the dynamics of a sound, but sometimes this can be a bit cumbersome. This is where Transient Shaper shines, giving you very direct control over the character of both the attack and sustaining sections of the sound in a way that’s simple to understand and tweak.

#Shaper#Formant#Transient#Mac#Vst#Au#Aax Plugins#Snapins#Kilohearts Snap Heap
