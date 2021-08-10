Selectmen reverse action on disposing of Stephenson property
Edgecomb will not deviate from its town-acquired property policy, after all. On Aug. 6, selectmen voted to reconsider their action taken July 26 to accept all bids for a Gleason Road property instead of allowing abutters first shot. On July 26, Selectmen Dawn Murray and Ted Hugger voted in favor of creating a one-time exception to the town policy because Rebecca Smith, Selectman Mike Smith’s wife, was an abutter.www.boothbayregister.com
