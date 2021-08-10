Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Xplore Partners with Accion Systems to Test Next Generation TILE Thrusters Aboard LEO Xcraft (XLEO)

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service®, today announced a cooperative Memorandum of Understanding with Accion Systems to provide spacecraft hosting services for the next generation of Accion’s flagship ion thruster, TILE. The partnership will validate the resiliency of TILE’s fault tolerant design, and prove its performance as the most efficient electric propulsion system in space. A successful mission will demonstrate Accion's growing family of TILE thrusters can extend the value of any size spacecraft, while ensuring they can deorbit sustainably.

