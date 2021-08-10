Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

It’s Not Just Fried Dough, Here are the Best Donuts Around Tyler

By Billy Jenkins
Posted by 
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you start your day with a fresh donut, you're setting yourself up for success. You know things are going to go well when you get that sweet fried dough especially when it has icing or toppings that you love. The most difficult part about selecting a donut around Tyler is that there are so many choices it's hard to know which is the best. While I wish I could tell you I am a connoisseur and have tried them all, I have not. So, I'm once again listening to the locals who have suggested the best donuts around Tyler.

1073kissfmtexas.com

Comments / 0

107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Donut#Fried Dough#Coffee Shops#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Tattoos in Tyler? Folks Share Their Recs on the Best Places to Get “Inked”

I confess I have not, as of yet, had the courage to get the little tattoo I've pondered having eternally etched on my wrist or ankle. I've thought about it several times over the last few years. Usually, I'll get on a little kick and start perusing possible designs I'd be happy with having on my body forever. But then I'll forget, not knowing for sure the right artist for what I'd want, and I set the notion inside.
Shiner, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Need a Weekend Trip to Close Out Summer? Tour the Shiner Brewery

It's sad to think that Summer is slowly winding to a stop for 2021. This year, by the way, has lasted about three hours. It has flown by extremely fast. A little bit of a slow down is definitely in order for everyone. That slow down can start slowly with a nice weekend trip to Shiner, Texas between Houston and San Antonio with a brewery tour of Texas' favorite beer, Shiner Bock.
AnimalsPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Holds World Record For Oldest Big Cat

Congratulations are in order for Tiger Creek Animal Refuge. According to the Guinness World Record judges, East Texas is home to the oldest known living tiger in captivity. Her name is Bengali and she is preparing to celebrate her 26th birthday on August 31st. Tiger Creek gained custody of the big cat in the year 2000 after she had a five year stint at Marine World Africa USA in California.
Texas StatePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

This Texas City Will Soon Be Expensive As Heck To Buy A House In

If you've been in the market for a new home recently then you already know that the market is crazy right now. It's really a "sellers" market but the problem a lot of folks face is that even though they may have a lot of offers and can charge a lot more for their home, they end up still having to pay more for their NEW home in a market where finding homes is also becoming scare.
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Funny Responses on Where to Get Yelled At in Tyler

If you want to be yelled at here are the best places around Tyler to make that happen. There are many celebrities that have made Texas their home. Some were born here, and others decided to make their move recently during the 2020 pandemic. These are some of the musicians, actors, athletes, and other public figures that all call the great Lone Star State home.
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Let our Taste Buds Rejoice as a Big BBQ Event Stops in Tyler Soon

BBQ is a staple of anyone's diet in East Texas. Ribs, sausage, brisket, pulled pork, I am not apologizing for making you, or myself, hungry. So anytime there is a big event involving BBQ, we want to tell you about it (and be there ourselves). Texas Monthly is bringing their BBQFest to Tyler in October and our taste buds can't wait.
Longview, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

This East Texas Online Celebrity Makes Millions of People Smile

I've been a fan of this online celebrity for years, something about his videos always put a smile on my face. I'm talking about the East Texas celebrity known as "Pop" from his social media accounts known as Pop Watch. Pop's real name is Joe Mack Roy, and boy is he a character. If you're not watching Pop Watch on Facebook and YouTube you need to check out his content immediately.
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Most Expensive Airbnb Near Tyler is $875 Per Night for a Remarkable Ranch

Before you start saying the price is too much you have to see the Silver Star Ranch and private lake getaway for yourself. If nothing else, just scroll through the photos below because they are incredible and this might be the perfect venue for an event or family staycation you're planning. While the Silver Star Ranch is beautiful it also claims the title of the most expensive Airbnb near Tyler at $875 per night (plus cleaning fees and service fees).
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Shani’s Top 2 Wedding Venues in East Texas

We are coming up on engagement season so I thought I would help you all out with your planning. These are the two most beautiful venues I have come across in East Texas. I noticed that every Fall I see more engagement post on my Facebook and Instagram time lines. Everyone is always so excited about the news and the ring, but few have a date and location in mind even months after the engagement they are still trying to figure it out. I came across these venues while searching for a venue for something other than a wedding and thought I'd share it with everyone. While there is no wedding in my future, but if there was, these would be the places I would call in East Texas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy