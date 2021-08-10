It’s Not Just Fried Dough, Here are the Best Donuts Around Tyler

We are coming up on engagement season so I thought I would help you all out with your planning. These are the two most beautiful venues I have come across in East Texas. I noticed that every Fall I see more engagement post on my Facebook and Instagram time lines. Everyone is always so excited about the news and the ring, but few have a date and location in mind even months after the engagement they are still trying to figure it out. I came across these venues while searching for a venue for something other than a wedding and thought I'd share it with everyone. While there is no wedding in my future, but if there was, these would be the places I would call in East Texas.