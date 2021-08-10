Welk Resort Theatre Presents Bohemian Nights Featuring Queen Nation
Escondido, CA.— Queen Nation, the world’s top Queen tribute band, is a highlight of the busy, fun summer season of live musical and magic events at Welk Resort Theatre. The California Music Hall of Fame inductees will perform live for one night only, on Aug. 20, 2021, for a spectacular one-of-a-kind performance. Bohemian Nights featuring Queen Nation recreates the energy, lights, and costumes of a Queen concert and the excitement of legendary frontman Freddie Mercury.www.thevistapress.com
Comments / 0