Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Monetizing the Curation Economy, Social Communities and Online Learning

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Note: This article is part of my resource newsletters↗️ where I share insights on building things. Join me :)‍. 👋 I’m Zoe Chew, a product builder. I’ve built & launched multiple apps using the rapid MVP method: sneaker app, personal FAQ, meal kit app, virtual event app, SaaS tracker, food delivery, content app +more.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

487
Followers
8K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Fitness App#Curate#Online Education#Social Networking#Social Communities#Mvp#Faq#Saas#Venturescale#Tiktok#Startup Opportunity#Flow State#Spotify#Thebrowser#Takeaway Curators#Accountability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Portland, ORsiliconflorist.com

Interested in building an online community that people will love?

Sarah Smith knows a thing or two about building online community. As the cofounder of Portland startup The Dyrt, she’s been part of creating a compelling online camping community since its earliest days. And now, as the term “community” continues to rise into frothy buzzword popularity, she took a few minutes to share her insights and tips on how she cultivated that community.
InternetCoinTelegraph

Crypto social governance will lead to online freedom

The saying, “Everything in moderation, including moderation,” has taken on new meaning since Facebook outsourced responsibility for content moderation to its Oversight Board following the violent events that occurred at the United States Capitol back on Jan. 6, 2021. First conceived in November 2018 as Facebook’s “Supreme Court” for public appeals, the social media giant’s Oversight Board was officially enacted on Oct. 22, 2020.
EducationeSchool Online

Q Academy Ventures into Online Learning for Kids

British Columbia-based Q Academy, a pioneer in tech-focused education, taps into online learning with the soft-launching of Q Academy Kids (QA Kids), a coding and design platform for young people. With the increased internet adoption and the rising demand for real-time accessible training globally, Q Academy makes this timely shift...
Internetelearninginside.com

How to Maximize the Online Learning Experience

Heading back to the classroom as an adult may well be a daunting task, especially if you have been out of the loop for a long time. It may seem even scarier if you are going to be completing an online course and you don’t really know how it will work or what to expect. It may seem very alien from the world of the physical classroom, and maybe you are not as computer literate as you could be. What you need to remember is that online learning is only growing in popularity and that is for people of all ages. Also, with the need for online learning skyrocketing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, new online teaching methods are required and therefore are being produced at rapid rates. People are working round the clock and finding ways to translate traditional teaching methods onto the online learning experience. Many people who started a course in a physical classroom are having to finish the course online because of the pandemic. Also, employers are encouraging their employees who are currently working from home to take up online training. That means if you are thinking about taking up an online learning course, there has never been a better time. So, with all that in mind, we are going to discuss a few ways you can maximize your online learning experience in order to effectively learn your craft.
Educationthekatynews.com

Key Benefits of Online Learning

Learning is a constant process, and every individual needs to stay updated in their field by learning the new trends in the modern world. Unlike our previous generations, every person undergoes some sort of training every 6 to 9 months from their organizations. There is tough competition from the youngsters...
TechnologyeMarketer

Spotify's ad revenue story, Alexa 2.0, and social audio's monetization problem

EMarketer · Spotify's Ad Revenue Story, Alexa 2.0, and Social Audio's Monetization Problem | Aug 5, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss Spotify's Q2 performance, what to make of its ad revenue growth, and how its podcast investments are getting on. We then talk about where Amazon wants to take Alexa, social audio's monetization issue, and the significance of the NBA and iHeartMedia podcast partnership. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer senior forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence Peter Vahle.
EducationHickory Daily Record

Column: Online learning can work well

This is a column that I never expected to write based on an opinion that I never expected to have. In March of 2020, Lenoir-Rhyne University, where I teach as a professor of political science, moved all classes online as COVID-19 spread throughout the nation. Classes remained mostly online for the 2020-21 academic year during which Lenoir-Rhyne followed a hybrid model of limited in-class instruction combined with online learning for all classes. Having taught online over the summer previously, the shift to the virtual world was not entirely new to me. But I had never taught so many different courses in an online format. I was skeptical that a course such as Statistics for Political and Social Research could be taught effectively online. Learning statistics requires doing math, and often, for my class, involves in-person guidance/instruction through problem sets, something seemingly ill-suited for an online format.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

An EM Framework for Online Incremental Learning of Semantic Segmentation

Incremental learning of semantic segmentation has emerged as a promising strategy for visual scene interpretation in the open- world setting. However, it remains challenging to acquire novel classes in an online fashion for the segmentation task, mainly due to its continuously-evolving semantic label space, partial pixelwise ground-truth annotations, and constrained data availability. To ad- dress this, we propose an incremental learning strategy that can fast adapt deep segmentation models without catastrophic forgetting, using a streaming input data with pixel annotations on the novel classes only. To this end, we develop a uni ed learning strategy based on the Expectation-Maximization (EM) framework, which integrates an iterative relabeling strategy that lls in the missing labels and a rehearsal-based incremental learning step that balances the stability-plasticity of the model. Moreover, our EM algorithm adopts an adaptive sampling method to select informative train- ing data and a class-balancing training strategy in the incremental model updates, both improving the e cacy of model learning. We validate our approach on the PASCAL VOC 2012 and ADE20K datasets, and the results demonstrate its superior performance over the existing incremental methods.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

How The Pandemic Has Accelerated Online Learning

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all the sectors in the world. For instance, it has dramatically changed job scenarios across all industries. The education industry is among the industries that have been pushed to restructure. If you are studying in an international university or college, it probably advised you to...
Softwarereadwrite.com

Monetize Your Start-Up With Machine Learning

I’m going to let you in a little-known secret. If you want to grow or monetize your start-up, look at the companies that leverage a gaming mindset. The next Uber or Snapchat might look like a game studio, employing the best user acquisition, retention, and revenue strategies learned from the gaming industry. The broader game industry has become more prominent than the movie and music industries combined. The world’s 2.7 billion gamers will spend $159.3 Billion on games in 2020; the market will surpass $200 Billion by 2023.
Computersarxiv.org

Online Bootstrap Inference For Policy Evaluation in Reinforcement Learning

The recent emergence of reinforcement learning has created a demand for robust statistical inference methods for the parameter estimates computed using these algorithms. Existing methods for statistical inference in online learning are restricted to settings involving independently sampled observations, while existing statistical inference methods in reinforcement learning (RL) are limited to the batch setting. The online bootstrap is a flexible and efficient approach for statistical inference in linear stochastic approximation algorithms, but its efficacy in settings involving Markov noise, such as RL, has yet to be explored. In this paper, we study the use of the online bootstrap method for statistical inference in RL. In particular, we focus on the temporal difference (TD) learning and Gradient TD (GTD) learning algorithms, which are themselves special instances of linear stochastic approximation under Markov noise. The method is shown to be distributionally consistent for statistical inference in policy evaluation, and numerical experiments are included to demonstrate the effectiveness of this algorithm at statistical inference tasks across a range of real RL environments.
Economyfinovate.com

Women in Fintech: Finding Community and Investing in Social Capital

Our Women in Fintech Series continues with an interview featuring Pauline Roteta, Co-Founder and CEO of Pasito. We spoke with Pauline to discuss the importance of DEI in current fintech trends, the benefits of finding one’s community, and her journey to founding Pasito, the fintech firm on a mission to make financial guidance and planning accessible to all parents.
Gunnison, COwestern.edu

Online Learning Helps Define Western

In March 2020, the realization for Western Colorado University leaders was clear and daunting: traditional, face-to-face student interactions were out the figurative classroom window due to COVID-19, and learning would take place online until the end of the semester. All of K-12 and higher education, along with every other sector of society, was in a bit of a tailspin.
InternetScience Now

How social learning amplifies moral outrage expression in online social networks

Moral outrage shapes fundamental aspects of social life and is now widespread in online social networks. Here, we show how social learning processes amplify online moral outrage expressions over time. In two preregistered observational studies on Twitter (7331 users and 12.7 million total tweets) and two preregistered behavioral experiments (N = 240), we find that positive social feedback for outrage expressions increases the likelihood of future outrage expressions, consistent with principles of reinforcement learning. In addition, users conform their outrage expressions to the expressive norms of their social networks, suggesting norm learning also guides online outrage expressions. Norm learning overshadows reinforcement learning when normative information is readily observable: in ideologically extreme networks, where outrage expression is more common, users are less sensitive to social feedback when deciding whether to express outrage. Our findings highlight how platform design interacts with human learning mechanisms to affect moral discourse in digital public spaces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy