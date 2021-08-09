Cancel
Longview, TX

One Longview Chick-fil-A Location Has Temporarily Closed Their Dining Room

By Buddy Logan
Here in East Texas our Chick-fil-A drive throughs are always full, and the dinning rooms are too -- that was until COVID and now staff shortages. So many businesses are experiencing staffing problems since the first wave of COVID swept through, and Chick-fil-A has been affected just as much. Today (August 8), the Gilmer Road location in Longview announced they are being forced to shut down their dining room due to "staffing challenges."

