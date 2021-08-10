AAP releases interim guidance on preventing RSV during delayed season
An atypical summer spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has prompted the AAP to recommend clinicians consider using palivizumab for high-risk infants in affected areas. “We are seeing this unusual RSV activity,” said Mary T. Caserta, M.D., FAAP, a member of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases who led creation of the interim guidance. “Because of this change, the Academy supports the use of palivizumab in regions having a significant number of cases, similar to a typical winter season.”www.aappublications.org
