AAP releases interim guidance on preventing RSV during delayed season

By Melissa Jenco
aappublications.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn atypical summer spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has prompted the AAP to recommend clinicians consider using palivizumab for high-risk infants in affected areas. “We are seeing this unusual RSV activity,” said Mary T. Caserta, M.D., FAAP, a member of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases who led creation of the interim guidance. “Because of this change, the Academy supports the use of palivizumab in regions having a significant number of cases, similar to a typical winter season.”

