Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This Amiga 500 replica is coming in 2022 for $140

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago Retro Games Ltd brought to market a functional miniature replica of the classic Commodore 64 computer. The company followed up a year alter with a full-sized C64 clone. So what’s next? An Amiga 500 replica. It’s called THEA500 Mini, and it’s basically a scale model of...

liliputing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amiga 500#Virtual Keyboard#Retro Games Ltd#Thea500 Mini#Gamepad#Another World#A500#A600#A1200#Usb#Hdmi#Crt#Smyths Toys#Patreon#Ublock Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Best Buy 3 day sale: save big on headphones, TV, and laptop deals this weekend

Best Buy has launched another three day sale with a massive range of deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. We're seeing some record low prices on some of the hottest tech around right now, but there's also plenty of discounts on small kitchen appliances, PC gaming accessories, and smart home devices as well. You'll want to move quickly if you spot a price you like, though, as these savings will end Sunday.
ElectronicsBeta News

Satechi launches aluminum USB-C Clamp Hub for the 2021 Apple iMac

Apple's iMac computers have long been beautiful and fun, but the 2021 model in particular is both slim and elegant too. In fact, thanks to the M1 processor (aka Apple Silicon) it is powerful and quiet as well. Seriously, folks, you really can't go wrong with the newest iMac. Unfortunately,...
Video GamesTechSpot

1990s Amiga classic Zool returns this month

In context: If, like this writer, you were lucky enough to own one of the several Commodore Amiga home computers released in the early 1990s, the name Zool might sound familiar. It was essentially the platform’s take on Sonic the Hedgehog. Now, the ninja gremlin (not an ant, apparently) from the Nth dimension is making a comeback.
SoftwareLiliputing

Microsoft brings game streaming to Xbox app for Windows

The promise of game streaming technology is that you don’t need a console or a high-end gaming PC to play games. Instead, powerful remote servers do the heavy lifting, allowing you to play games on a phone, tablet, smart TV, or just about any other device… including a PC. When...
Video GamesDestructoid

The Amiga 500 is next in the “mini console” line

It figures that the one week Moyse takes a vacation, there’d be news of an Amiga mini console — it’s known as THEA500 Mini, and it’s launching in early 2022 for $139.99. That name sure is awkward to squeeze into a normal-sounding sentence, but I get that it follows the...
Video GamesPCGamesN

The A500 Mini brings back Amiga classic games like Worms and Zool

We prefer our classic consoles to pack a high-powered gaming PC under the hood, but the mini console revival continues with a particularly compelling addition: the A500 Mini. This revision of 1987’s Commodore Amiga 500 is scheduled to release early 2022, with pre-orders set at $139.99 / £119.99. The 16-bit...
Video GamesStuff.tv

THEA500 Mini gives the iconic Commodore Amiga the tiny TV console treatment

We’re fast running out of classic games systems that haven’t been miniaturised for a TV-friendly console experience. But 16-bit home computers have been off-limits – until now. With THEA500 Mini (£119.99, due early 2022), the folks behind THEC64 Mini have announced a dinky take on the Commodore 64’s successor: the iconic Commodore Amiga. The Commodore brand itself is tied up in legal weirdness, hence the odd THEA500 Mini moniker, but this is otherwise fully official fare – and as authentic as a tiny take on the 16-bit machine can be. You can’t bash away at the diminutive keyboard (although you can plug in a USB one), but do get a classic Amiga-style mouse, along with a gamepad and 25 built-in games, including Speedball 2, Zool, Battle Chess, Pinball Dreams and Worms. Notably, you’ll also be able to upload your own Amiga games to get your fix of the best the system has to offer, from SWOS to Stunt Car Racer.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Amiga 500 Mini to Launch in Early 2022; Includes 25 Games and More

The glorious Commodore Amiga 500 is about to come back to the market worldwide as the Amiga 500 Mini, as announced today. The new mini system by Retro Games Ltd, which has been announced with a new trailer that can be watched below, will release sometime in early 2022 complete with 25 classic games, an authentic mouse, and a precision controller inspired by that of the Amiga CD32. The Amiga 500 Mini will also feature support for USB keyboard as well as the ability to side-load games over USB with WHDLoad support, save and resume functionality, 50Hz and 60Hz screen refresh options, scaling options, and a CRT Filter.
Video Gameshiconsumption.com

Commodore’s Amiga Returns As A Retro Console With 25 Pre-Loaded Games

Especially if you lived through the original video game boom, there’s never been a better time to revisit old-school consoles, as more than ever before are getting handy plug-and-play recreations. Now, a bit of a dark horse has entered the space in the form of Retro Games’ THEA500 Mini, a modern redux of Commodore’s Amiga 500 home PC.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

TheA500 Mini: New edition of the Amiga 500 comes with 25 games

The British company Retro Games is bringing back another classic home computer: The replica of the Amiga 500 is called TheA500 Mini and should be available in early 2022. Koch Media is responsible for sales in Germany; the device will cost 130 euros. The exact dimensions of TheA500 Mini are...
Video Gameslifewire.com

Retro Games Ltd. Unveils Tiny Amiga 500, THEA500 Mini

Retro Games Ltd. has announced its newest mini retro console, THEA500. Based on the Amiga 500 home computer, it comes with 25 built-in games. After its release of THEC64, it's only natural that Retro Games would want to try its hand at another bite-sized retro console, hence THEA500. According to the official website, the mini console is designed for "...perfect emulation of not only the original Amiga 500, but also the Advanced Graphics Architecture (AGA) of the Amiga 1200."
Computersarxiv.org

MiB: Asynchronous BFT with More Replicas

State-of-the-art asynchronous Byzantine fault-tolerant (BFT) protocols, such as HoneyBadgerBFT, BEAT, and Dumbo, have shown a performance comparable to partially synchronous BFT protocols. This paper studies two practical directions in asynchronous BFT. First, while all these asynchronous BFT protocols assume optimal resilience with 3f+1 replicas (where f is an upper bound on the number of Byzantine replicas), it is interesting to ask whether more efficient protocols are possible if relaxing the resilience level. Second, these recent BFT protocols evaluate their performance under failure-free scenarios. It is unclear if these protocols indeed perform well during failures and attacks.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The Legendary Amiga 500 Computer Is Getting a Retro Reboot

Fans of the original Amiga 500—released back in 1987 by Commodore—should rejoice. The popular home computer is finally getting its chance at a comeback, thanks to a miniature reimagining from Retro Games Ltd. Check Out the All New A500 MINI. If you go all misty-eyed the second someone mentions Speedball...
WorldAutoblog

Lego unveils a full-size Toyota Supra replica in Japan

By now, you're probably well aware that just about any shape, no matter how complicated or curvy, can be replicated with Lego bricks, assuming its builders have enough time, access to the correct building blocks and, of course, skill to complete the build. The latest proof point is the bright yellow Toyota Supra you see above, parked next to a near replica assembled from Lego bricks. The real car is a 35th Anniversary Special Edition that just debuted for the Japanese market. The replica is officially called (not so imaginatively) "Lego Toyota GR Supra full-scale replica." Maybe that sounds cooler in Japanese.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

The Amiga 500 Mini Is Already Guaranteed To Be A Classic

ICYMI, the newest gaming 'mini' isn't a PlayStation, Nintendo or SEGA system of old, or even a console at all, but a compact recreation of Commodore's Amiga 500 (albeit with emulation capabilities up to the Amiga 1200). As revealed by manufacturers Retro Games Ltd on August 10 2021, the A500 Mini will ship with a very era-accurate mouse, a control pad clearly modelled after the one that came with the short-lived Amiga CD32 console, and 25 built-in games. It also features the option to run your own ROMs, four save slots per game, display options, and full-size keyboard support (as this, being a mini, doesn't actually have working keys).

Comments / 0

Community Policy