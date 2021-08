Safely Shred Sensitive Documents at the Shredding Event on September 25th. The Town of Smithtown Department of Environment and Waterways, in partnership with the Municipal Services Facility and the Department of Public Safety, will host a Paper Shredding Event on Saturday, September 25th. This free event will be held at the Smithtown Municipal Services Facility, located at 85 Old Northport Road in Kings Park, from 9:00 AM through 3:00 PM. Residents will be asked to wear face masks and not to leave their cars, to protect everyone’s wellbeing amid the coronavirus. Proof of residency is required. There is a limit of three file boxes per vehicle.