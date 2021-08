In the last decade or so, it seems as if the entire health-conscious world has erupted on a chorus of, "oh kale yeah." Nutritionists and dietitians are sometimes split on foods—at very least, there's room for debate about whether any given in-vogue munchy is actually as healthy as the trends want to believe it is. But when it comes to kale, experts are untied. This superfood is brimming with health benefits, and the drawbacks are almost negligible — a couple of years ago there was some concern about people with overactive thyroids over-consuming the leafy green, but no major health warnings ever came from it.