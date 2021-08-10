Revisiting the Huntington in 2021

After more than a year of closure, this past April the Huntington reopened its key museum galleries, showcasing several deftly-designed 20th century tea sets. Born near New Orleans, trained in Vienna, and settled in Pasadena, California, Clemens Friedell (1872-1963) hand-crafted the seven-piece silver Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Service with Lemonade Pitcher in 1936. Could you tell each ware’s function from the two photos? I could not, and as the display description does not specify, I visited The Huntington’s website to find out.