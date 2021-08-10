San Diego Repertory Theatre’s “’57 Chevy” Shows Humorous Story of Immigration

TR Robertson — The latest online streaming play from San Diego Repertory Theatre portrays funny views of the life of one family’s journey from Mexico to the diverse East L.A. neighborhoods and on to the middle-class suburbs of San Fernando Valley. Written by Cris Franco, Emmy award winning play and screen writer and comedian, the playwright tells the story of his own family and the hard-working efforts of his father to make life comfortable and better for his family. The play is a fun filled story of the families move from Mexico City told mostly through the eyes of Cris’s father and young Cris Jr., but also told by numerous relatives and friends along the way.