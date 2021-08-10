Metamaterials research challenges fundamental limits in photonics

Photonic crystal slabs are the state of the art in studies for the light confinement, optical wave modulating and guiding, as well as nonlinear optical response. Previous studies have shown abundant real-world implementations of photonic crystals in planar optics, metamaterials, sensors, and lasers. Here, we report a novel full 2{\pi} phase control method in the reflected light beam over the interaction with a photonic crystal resonant mode, verified by the temporal coupled-mode analysis and S-parameter simulations. Enhanced by the asymmetric coupling with the output ports, the 2{\pi} phase shift can be achieved with the silicon photonics platforms such as Silicon-on-Silica and Silicon-on-Insulator heterostructures. Such photonic crystal phase control method provides a general guide in the design of phase-shift metamaterials, suggesting a wide range of applications in the field of sensing, spatial light modulation, and beam steering.
