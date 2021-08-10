Cancel
Chemistry

Metamaterials research challenges fundamental limits in photonics

 6 days ago

(Nanowerk News) Cornell researchers are proposing a new way to modulate both the absorptive and the refractive qualities of metamaterials in real time, and their findings open intriguing new opportunities to control, in time and space, the propagation and scattering of waves for applications in various areas of wave physics and engineering.

