Review: American Dad “The Sinister Fate!!”

By Daniel Kurland
bubbleblabber.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayley is forced to come face-to-face with a discouraging vision of her future when she begins to consider how much she and her mother are actually alike. Hayley is determined to prove that she’s her own individual and that her future is anything but set in stone, yet she’s confronted with increasing evidence towards the contrary the more that she prods at the issue. Francine is excited that she and her daughter will inevitably grow closer, but it’s this confidence on the issue that pushes Hayley into the clutches of a new friend who is potentially as dangerous as she is old.

#American Dad#Rko Productions#Pizza Party Weekend#Groff Community College
