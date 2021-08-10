Review: American Dad “The Sinister Fate!!”

Directed by Max Winkler and written by Manny Coto, the fourth episode of FX on Hulu's spinoff horror anthology American Horror Stories was exactly the mental palate cleanser I was looking for. After a two-episode series-opener that introduced some new corners of the AHS universe through a very familiar locale and a third episode that was a darkly disturbing statement on the sometimes-destructive nature of achieving one's artistic vision & society's insatiable need for content, I needed something different. Did I know that "something different" would come in the form of cheering on Danny Trejo's "Santa" as he slaughters a bunch of sociopathic social media influencers? Kinda', but that didn't make it any less guilty-pleasure enjoyable. Now here's where we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a spoiler image before because from here, we're going to start talking details.