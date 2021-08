ABC just went ahead and dropped 35 potential contestants for Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette—but please be advised that not everyone is expected to make the cut. So far, we only know the first names, ages, and hometowns of Michelle's contestants, but expect more info (like bios and official headshots) once ABC has finalized the cast. And of course, Reality Steve is out here doing the Bachelor Lord's work and gathering Instagram handles, though everyone is likely private thanks to ABC's pretty strict rules.