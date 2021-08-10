How Often Should You Really Bathe Your Kid?

In recent weeks, for some reason, celebrities have taken to explaining their hygiene habits in meticulous and unnecessary detail. First, Ashton Kutcher revealed that he only washes his crotch and armpits daily, "and nothing else ever"; then, in a recent Vanity Fair interview, Jake Gyllenhaal said that "more and more," he finds bathing "less necessary." The stink is so pervasive that actors like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Momoa have even started clarifying that they do, in fact, enjoy a good shower. But one of the most intriguing revelations came from Kristen Bell, who shared that she limits shower time (for herself and her kids) in order to conserve water and help the environment. So, we can't help but wonder, is this part of the celebrities-not-bathing trend, or does it actually help?