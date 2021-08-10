How Often Should You Really Bathe Your Kid?
Some celebs caused a kerfuffle recently when they revealed that their parenting preferences for their own children did not include daily baths. As Kristen Bell explained, “I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up.” Mila Kunis said she waits until her kids are “visibly dirty.” A lot of people on the internet are appalled by these stances and firmly believe you should wash your kid every day.www.parentmap.com
