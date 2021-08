Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" has been filled with tears, intimate moments, and self-exits. In last week's episode, fan-favorite Michael A. — the widowed father of 4-year-old James — left the show citing needing to go home and be with his son as the reason for his early departure. Katie invited Andrew S., another fan favorite, to come back on the show after eliminating him before the hometown dates, but he declined her offer.