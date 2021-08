In the pantheon of contemporary American interior designers, Kelly Wearstler’s name is at or near the top. Identifiable for her singular brand of California maximalism, she’s been the subject of profiles in The New Yorker (“the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design”), Architectural Digest (“among the most influential in the world”) and Vogue (“[she] boldly goes where few have dared to go before, and many now follow”) over her 25-plus-year career, and her production shows no signs of slowing.