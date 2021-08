Reliance Hotel Group announced the addition of the Doubletree by Hilton Pittsburgh Monroeville and Doubletree by Hilton Pittsburgh Green Tree to its collection of U.S. properties. The two prestigious properties become the companies first hotels in the Pittsburgh market. Reliance Hotel Group is thrilled to partner and elevate both properties along with the hotel’s ownership group FCI Investments. Nick Agostinelli, President RHG “Growing and developing properties along with the support of powerful ownership groups like FCI is our objective. We pride ourselves in bringing the vision of our experienced team to each property and inspiring every employee to excel.”