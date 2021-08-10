Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Off the Record: thanks go to volunteers, readers

By Kellen Holtzman, Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer
lakegastongazette-observer.com
 4 days ago

A major shoutout to the people involved in rushing to the rescue of the log truck driver last week on Eaton Ferry Road. Crises can bring out the best in people and this one showed there are some brave folks around the lake. And while I’m doling out props, thanks...

www.lakegastongazette-observer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Off The Record#Newspapers#Tv News#The Gazette Observer#Americans#Metro#Digital#Ranch#Unc#Buffalo Wild Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Wayne County, NEmywaynenews.com

Thank you 4-Hers, parents, volunteers

In Nebraska one in three age-eligible youth take part in 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization. Through 4-H, youth gain experiences that help them become skilled employees, creative thinkers, and good citizens. Nebraska Extension not only brings 4-H to Nebraska; but also a vast array of University resources and research—partnering with schools, after-school programs, and youth organizations to provide curriculum and educational content. The result is that young Nebraskans are inspired to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. More youth are also discovering their true passions, talents, and career opportunities. The next generation of Nebraskans are ready to enhance our workforce and become responsible community leaders.
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Reader: Thanks for news about Oregon City backpack giveaway

Teresa Weston: It was a bright spot to see the local community stepping in to make a differenceAt the moment it feels so easy to be bogged down by the tough challenges in our society, so it was a bright spot to see the local community stepping in to make a difference. I really appreciated learning that backpacks with supplies were given out in Oregon City to kids (as reported in the recent news article titled "Phone retailer to give away filled backpacks"). As the parent of young Oregon City School District kiddos, that warmed my heart — and I hope this bright spot continues into the new school year. Community membershelping one another is so important — thanks for including this story! Teresa Weston is a resident of the unincorporated area of the Oregon City School District. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Advocacydetroitpeoplesplatform.org

Thank you! Proposal P Volunteers and Supporters

Thank you to everyone who supported and voted for Proposal P, the People’s Charter. There is still work to be done. Detroit Peoples’ Platform are disappointed that Detroiters have been denied the opportunity to make city government more accountable to the needs and priorities of its residents. Nonetheless, we march...
Lake Leelanau, MIleelanaunews.com

With thanks

To the editor: To Jennie and Darren Keller: It is with sincere gratitude that we would like to thank you for your generous gift. You have stepped forward in a time of great need to fund the development of the Friends of Lake Leelanau Foundation. Your generosity will make a profound difference in protecting Lake Leelanau from invasive species. You […]
Amador County, CAledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Thank you to fair volunteers

We would like to take this time to thank our wonderful volunteers that helped us set up the Photography and Fine Arts building at the Amador County Fair this year. Without their many hours of hard work, we would not have been be able to showcase the exhibitor’s beautiful photos and art in the manner in which they deserve.
Spencerport, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Thank you, Cycle the Erie Canal donors and volunteers

It was a sunny day on Monday, July 12, when riders participating in the Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour from Buffalo to Albany, an annual event of Parks & Trails New York, passed through Spencerport. Rain all day on Sunday, July 11, left most bicycles and some riders still a bit muddy. Weather altered overnight accommodations from tents to a high school as a dormitory. “It was dry,” said a young couple from Brooklyn. Like many events, Cycle the Erie Canal was different in 2021; 250 or so cyclists – not the usual 800 – reached Spencerport.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

‘Crisis heroes’ thanked for keeping blood drives going

Continuing to give the gift of life during a worldwide pandemic is no small thing. As the pandemic turned the world upside down, among those affected: The Community Blood Center (CBC). The early impact of the pandemic on overall blood collection in the Dayton area was devastating. By the end...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Thank You Stark County! Wishes CAN Happen! A RECORD Amount Raised

The 2021 Aultcare Wishathon to benefit Wishes Can Happen is in the books and a record amount was raised thanks to the generous people of Stark County. This year donations totaled a whopping $334,928.28. A huge thank you to Deville Apartments and Don Deville for their very generous donation of $100,000. The donations, without that amount, still surpassed last years total as well.
Charitiesseattleschools.org

Volunteering

The staff at B.F. Day considers parents, guardians and community volunteers to be very special resources. Parents, guardians and others are encouraged to help in all classrooms, programs, and extracurricular activities. If you have time and skills you can donate, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator at volunteer@bfdayptsa.org or call the school office at 206-252-6010.
Environmenthometownsource.com

Refuge thanks dedicated Adopt-a-Road volunteers

Adopt-a-Road participants volunteer for Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and work to clean roadsides that border and bisect refuge land. This spring, during the months of April, May and June, 67 individuals volunteered their time and cleaned approximately 23 miles of refuge roads! Sherburne Refuge would like to recognize all of the Adopt-a-Road volunteers for their commitment, hard work and willingness to help keep the refuge pristine.
PoliticsLake Geneva Regional News

Woods School has new U.S. mural on playground thanks to volunteer group

Woods Elementary School students will be able to take a giant leap across the United States on the playground this fall, thanks to a local volunteer group. 11 volunteers from the AT&T Wisconsin Pioneers painted a 20 foot by 30 foot mural of the United States on the Woods School playground as a community service project in partnership with Friends of Woods, the fundraising branch of Woods School.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Tennessee

A reintroduction program in 2001 resulted in the existence of a wild elk population in Tennessee. Deer and elk are closely related, but the elk is a larger animal. It is not uncommon for these animals to have antlers up to four feet long! An average six-year-old child stands at that height.

Comments / 0

Community Policy