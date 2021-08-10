Off the Record: thanks go to volunteers, readers

In Nebraska one in three age-eligible youth take part in 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization. Through 4-H, youth gain experiences that help them become skilled employees, creative thinkers, and good citizens. Nebraska Extension not only brings 4-H to Nebraska; but also a vast array of University resources and research—partnering with schools, after-school programs, and youth organizations to provide curriculum and educational content. The result is that young Nebraskans are inspired to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. More youth are also discovering their true passions, talents, and career opportunities. The next generation of Nebraskans are ready to enhance our workforce and become responsible community leaders.
