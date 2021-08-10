Cancel
Financial Reports

Compass beats estimates in Q2 2021

By Matthew Blake
realtrends.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York City-headquartered residential brokerage lost money again in the second quarter. But its net loss of $7.1 million more than favorably compared to not just a deficit of $84.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 – when the real estate market faced its pandemic low point – but $212 million of negative income in this year’s first quarter.

www.realtrends.com

