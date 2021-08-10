Cancel
Richmond, CA

Q'd Up Closes a Chapter of Its Own History with "Going Places," Set for Release October 8 on Tantara Records

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Calif. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Q’d Up celebrates its enduring creative bounty on Tantara Records’ October 8 release "Going Places." The venturesome quintet, formed in 1983 out of the jazz faculty at Brigham Young University, packs their seventh recording with eleven original compositions of hard-charging, straight-ahead jazz with bold progressive touches.

