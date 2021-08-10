Q'd Up Closes a Chapter of Its Own History with "Going Places," Set for Release October 8 on Tantara Records

“Deadliest Catch” fans know that anything can happen on the show. So, it makes sense why some fans would suspect that when the show stops featuring a boat, it must have sunk. At least, that was the case for fan theories surrounding captain Jake Anderson’s The Saga. Professional skateboarder and fourth-generation fisherman, Jake Anderson arrived on the scene during season three of “Deadliest Catch.” No, he hasn’t been the most popular with crew or fans. But he’s always been eager to prove himself. And his commitment to the craft landed him a spot as captain of the famed ship, the F/V Saga. He took over for former captain Elliot Neese.