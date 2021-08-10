Cancel
Public Health

Illinois House hearing examines COVID-19 status, vaccination efforts

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, IL — A public hearing on the status of COVID-19, where lawmakers asked questions of public health officials, is leaving some with even more questions. State Rep. Adam Niemerg asked for specific data from Illinois Department of Public Health acting state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Patrick about youth hospitalizations. Patrick couldn’t immediately provide that data, but said children who contract COVID-19 can sicken others.

