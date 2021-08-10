Cancel
Austin, TX

Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails lands in Austin with a fresh, vibrant menu!

By We Are Austin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're on paleo, keto, if you're vegan, or maybe you just want to eat something wholesome, your favorite new spot has just arrived in Austin! Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails has a menu full of healthy, delicious, and convenient dishes for all diet types. Founder and "Commander in Leaf" Chef Jon Rollo joined Trevor Scott to share why it's important to them to serve up meals that help you eat well and live well.

