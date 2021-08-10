Swimming World August 2021 Presents – Up & Comers: Coral Springs Swim Club’s Brian Hamilton – Sponsored By Spectrum Aquatics
Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Up & Comers: Coral Springs Swim Club’s Brian Hamilton. Coral Spring Swim Club’s (Fla.) Brian Hamilton is setting high goals for himself in the pool! In May, just two months after turning 12, he achieved AAA times in the long course 50 and 100 freestyle and 50 butterfly with times of 30.53, 1:04.02 and 32.59. Now he has his sights set on his team’s club records in the 50 and 100 freestyle—a feat he could accomplish by the end of the season!www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
