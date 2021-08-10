Swimming World August 2021 Presents – Up & Comers: Coral Springs Swim Club’s Brian Hamilton – Sponsored By Spectrum Aquatics

The Wayland Swim and Tennis Club hosted the Wedgewood Swim and Tennis Club on Friday, July 23, for a fun and challenging dual dive and swim meet. The dive team had a very strong showing. Big congratulations are in order for Mia Shah and Justin Mark to clinch 1st and 2nd place in the mixed 10 and under 1meter division. In the 12 and under age group, Camden Lewis had an amazing score of 136 for first place and Ray Shah took 3rd place with a huge 26 point improvement. Grace Collins rounded out the top finishers and took 4th place. In the mixed 11- and 12-year-old event, Wedgwood took the top three spots: Taelor Nichols and Rylan Nichols took 1st and 2nd place respectively and Kate Collins took third. In the 15-18 age group, Isabella Seldon had a very strong first place showing scoring a 215.