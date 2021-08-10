City of McKinney to spray area for mosquitoes

The spray area is generally east of Woodson Drive, west of Penny Lane, south of Estates Way, and north of Maidstone Way

McKINNEY, Texas (Aug. 10, 2021) – McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Woodson Drive, west of Penny Lane, south of Estates Way, and north of Maidstone Way.

Signs will be posted at major intersections to notify residents of spraying activity, and information and a map of the spray area will be posted on the city’s website at www.McKinneyTexas.org/MosquitoControl.

Residents in the spray area are advised to stay indoors during the spray period and bring their pets inside that evening. Residents who do not want to spray near their home should contact the City of McKinney Health Compliance Department at 972-547-7447 by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.