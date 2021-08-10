Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

City of McKinney to spray area for mosquitoes

Posted by 
McKinney, Texas
McKinney, Texas
 6 days ago

The spray area is generally east of Woodson Drive, west of Penny Lane, south of Estates Way, and north of Maidstone Way

McKINNEY, Texas (Aug. 10, 2021) – McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Woodson Drive, west of Penny Lane, south of Estates Way, and north of Maidstone Way.

Signs will be posted at major intersections to notify residents of spraying activity, and information and a map of the spray area will be posted on the city’s website at www.McKinneyTexas.org/MosquitoControl.

Residents in the spray area are advised to stay indoors during the spray period and bring their pets inside that evening. Residents who do not want to spray near their home should contact the City of McKinney Health Compliance Department at 972-547-7447 by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Comments / 0

McKinney, Texas

McKinney, Texas

7
Followers
46
Post
225
Views
ABOUT

McKinney is a city in and the county seat of Collin County, Texas, United States. It is Collin County's second-largest city, after Plano. A suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, McKinney is about 32 miles (51 km) north of Dallas.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Weather#Estates#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy