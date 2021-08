The PS5 is a powerful console that, for the first time, brings 120fps gameplay to PlayStation consoles for the first time. While a majority of PS5 games can now run at 60fps (via updates or native versions), the list of games with 120fps modes is also steadily growing. Of course, the reason for the same can be attributed to the powerful AMD Zen 2 CPU in the console, which is miles better than the underpowered Jaguar CPU cores found on the PS4.